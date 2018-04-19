Abusive helper charged

A 34-YEAR-OLD Sunshine Coast man claims he wasn't drunk when he showered police with abuse in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct.

Benjamin Michael Cashman pleaded guilty to public nuisance on Monday after details emerged of an apparent good Samaritan act gone wrong.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the father of three had found a drunk man passed-out in line at Boom Nightclub last July and he called for nearby police officers to help by abusing them.

The court heard Cashman continued to abuse police in front of large crowd and, after being warned about his language multiple times, threatened officers and challenged them to a fight.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said Cashman realised how "silly” his behaviour had been, but was quickly corrected by Mr Young.

"It is not silly, it is serious.

"I don't understand why you would treat police that way and why, when he had been attended to, you would continue to treat police that way.”

Cashman was fined $1000 with a conviction recorded.