Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Abusive helper charged

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Apr 2018 12:22 PM

A 34-YEAR-OLD Sunshine Coast man claims he wasn't drunk when he showered police with abuse in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct.

Benjamin Michael Cashman pleaded guilty to public nuisance on Monday after details emerged of an apparent good Samaritan act gone wrong.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard the father of three had found a drunk man passed-out in line at Boom Nightclub last July and he called for nearby police officers to help by abusing them.

The court heard Cashman continued to abuse police in front of large crowd and, after being warned about his language multiple times, threatened officers and challenged them to a fight.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said Cashman realised how "silly” his behaviour had been, but was quickly corrected by Mr Young.

"It is not silly, it is serious.

"I don't understand why you would treat police that way and why, when he had been attended to, you would continue to treat police that way.”

Cashman was fined $1000 with a conviction recorded.

abuse airlie beach proserpine public nuisance whitsunday police whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Egg on defendant's face

    Egg on defendant's face

    News AS local Bailey Alex Hayward walked near the apartments above NAB bank in Airlie's main street, eggs were thrown at him.

    Other car at fault?

    Other car at fault?

    News Magistrate Simon Young however ruled that was a matter for a jury

    Making suicide prevention a priority

    Making suicide prevention a priority

    News Making suicide prevention a priority.

    14 drink drivers face their day in court

    14 drink drivers face their day in court

    News Fourteen accused drink drivers fronted Proserpine court on Monday

    Local Partners