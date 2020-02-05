Menu
Proserpine Magistrates Court, Main Street, Proserpine
Abusive man cops fine

Deborah Friend
5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
VERBALLY abusing another man in the Main Street of Airlie Beach on New Year’s Eve led to a hefty fine for Adam Mitchell Brunker.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard, on Monday, how police conducting patrols were stopped, on December 31 last year, by a member of the public, who said his friend was being verbally abused.

“It was about 9.25pm and the defendant was seen verbally abusing another man,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Police separated both parties and restrained the defendant, who was given a direction to move on.

“He ignored this direction to move on, and continued to argue with police, so he was arrested and taken to the watch house. There are no previous convictions at all.”

Brunker, 25, from Collinsville, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premise and contravening a police direction in the Safe Night Precinct.

“I was intoxicated,” he told the court.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said penalties for public nuisance offences in the vicinity of licensed premises were always higher.

“You have never been in trouble before but you went down to Airlie Beach and had too much to drink,” he said.

“I will take into account your early plea of guilty and the fact you have no previous convictions.”

Magistrate Muirhead fined Brunker $500 for the public nuisance offence, and $200 for contravening a police direction, with no convictions recorded.

