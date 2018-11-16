Abusive neighbour paroled

A man was sentenced to five months prison, but given immediate parole on Monday.

A man was sentenced to five months prison, but given immediate parole on Monday. Peter Carruthers

A MAN who threatened his neighbours and exposed himself at their CCTV camera was sentenced to five months prison on Monday but given immediate parole.

Peter Colin Marshall Taylor, 51, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to two charges of public nuisance.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police were called to Taylor's home in Hydeaway Bay at 9am on October 5 to reports of him threatening neighbours.

Mr Beamish said Taylor had told the neighbours "you're f****** dead” and had pulled his pants down and exposed himself to a CCTV camera the neighbour had set up at their house.

The court was told Taylor had been trying to build a screen wall at the house and was upset the neighbours had a CCTV camera which he said was aimed at the house he shared with his mother.

Mr Beamish said police found the neighbour shaking and crying and too scared to leave their property.

Ten days later, at 4.45am on October 15, police were again called to Taylor playing loud music at his house and yelling obscenities in the street, including the words "by the time I kill that four-year-old kid”, Mr Beamish said.

Taylor told police he had been yelling at a dingo.

The court was told on this occasion, Taylor was breaking a suspended sentence for another matter.

Taylor's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had "long- standing animosity” with his neighbours which he was able to control when he was sober but got out of control when he was drinking.

She said the second occasion was the day before his first court appearance and he was nervous about it.

Ms Ladd said her client had been drinking methylated spirits that day because he did not have enough money for alcohol.

Taylor was sentenced to three months prison for the two charges. His suspended sentence was also activated, and he was ordered to serve one month in prison for an earlier public nuisance charge and two months for a charge of being a public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises, with the two terms to be served concurrently.

"It's concerning that among the abuse is threats of physical harm and threats to kill,” Mr Young said.