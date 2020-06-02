Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Verdict in on Costo’s coronavirus travel

        premium_icon Verdict in on Costo’s coronavirus travel

        News The Whitsunday MP came under fire last month when he visited Cooktown despite travel restrictions and lockdowns.

        The Whitsunday hazard reduction burns to be aware of

        The Whitsunday hazard reduction burns to be aware of

        News There is a number of burns taking place in the next two months

        Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        premium_icon Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        Crime She was released on immediate parol after pleading guilty in Mackay District...

        Interesting reason behind Bowen’s skewed rainfall stats

        premium_icon Interesting reason behind Bowen’s skewed rainfall stats

        News Eagle eyed residents called the 12.6mm monthly rainfall figures into question, and...