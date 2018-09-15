Menu
Accident causing traffic delays on Bruce Highway

15th Sep 2018 3:27 PM

BREAKING: An accident on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha is causing significant delays for motorists in the northbound lanes.

A police media spokesman said traffic was still fairly bad following a three car nose-to-tail accident on the northbound side of the highway near the Sunshine Motorway exit.

At witness said traffic was backed up past Aussie World.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said all injuries were minor and only one patients was currently being treated by crews.

More to come.

