Accredit your sports skills

COACHING KICK START: Get accredited as a sporting coach or official with free training this April in Cannonvale.
tamera francis
by

FREE accreditation courses could kick-start your coaching career.

The Get Active Queensland Accreditation Program is coming to the Whitsundays to provide willing community members with the skills and accreditations.

Teachers, school sport volunteers, tertiary and senior secondary school students throughout Queensland can participate in the free training.

After completing the courses participants can gained recognised accreditation in coaching, officiating and sports first aid.

Netball coaching, sports first aid, touch coaching and athletics coaching part A are on offer to locals, with athletics coaching Part B to be held on Sunday, April 29.

Registrations are now open for the courses to be held at Whitsunday Christian College on Saturday, April 28.

Some courses require pre-requisites and completion of assessment tasks for the awarding of formal accreditation.

Each course will run for about six hours.

WCC sports co-ordinator Sam Priestly said the programs were engaging and enjoyable.

"They're practical and offer a great opportunity to have trainers from Townsville and Brisbane come to the region,” Mr Priestly said.

"The programs are a great way to get some accreditation and enhance skills for different sporting areas.”

Fees for accreditation may apply for non-school sport volunteers and a small fee is required to register as an athletics coach, but the course is free.

Registrations close on Friday, April 13.

Register via the GAQAP website.

Whitsunday Times

