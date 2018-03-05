Accused arsonist to face court today

A 47-YEAR-OLD Proserpine man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court today after he allegedly set alight his landlord's boat last Friday.

At about 7.20pm at an address on Telford Street, it is alleged a trawler in the rear yard of the property was set alight causing damage to inside of the vessel.

Police said investigations into the incident revealed a dispute between the man who was renting the property and the owners of the property after the man was told he would have to leave.

It is alleged during the dispute, the man left threatening messages on the owner's phone and attended the owner's residence causing a disturbance.

When police located and arrested the man at Airlie Beach Lagoon the following evening, he repeatedly swore in the presence of young families and obstructed police as they attempted to place him in the police vehicle.

The man is charged with one count each of arson, use carriage service to menace or harass, stalking, trespass, public nuisance and obstruct police.