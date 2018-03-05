Menu
Login
News

Accused arsonist to face court today

The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers

A 47-YEAR-OLD Proserpine man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court today after he allegedly set alight his landlord's boat last Friday.

At about 7.20pm at an address on Telford Street, it is alleged a trawler in the rear yard of the property was set alight causing damage to inside of the vessel.

Police said investigations into the incident revealed a dispute between the man who was renting the property and the owners of the property after the man was told he would have to leave.

It is alleged during the dispute, the man left threatening messages on the owner's phone and attended the owner's residence causing a disturbance.

When police located and arrested the man at Airlie Beach Lagoon the following evening, he repeatedly swore in the presence of young families and obstructed police as they attempted to place him in the police vehicle.

The man is charged with one count each of arson, use carriage service to menace or harass, stalking, trespass, public nuisance and obstruct police.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sports clubs urged to take up fight off the playing field

Sports clubs urged to take up fight off the playing field

A lot can be done when it comes to facing challenges on the sporting field, but what about off them?

Do you know anything?

AIRLIE ASSAULT: Do you know this man?

Police are seeking assistance following an alleged assault on NYE.

Tears over bail refusal

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

Natalie Jane Watkins will remain in prison after bail refused

Suspended jail time after second DV breach

The Proserpine Court House.

He chased her, broke down doors and blocked her escape

Local Partners