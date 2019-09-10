Accused Bali bag snatcher ‘kicked, beaten’

The Gold Coat carpenter told court he was beaten by an angry mob after the alleged incident. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

The Gold Coat carpenter told court he was beaten by an angry mob after the alleged incident. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

A GOLD Coast tradie accused of bag snatching in Bali has told a Denpasar court that he was kicked and beaten by an angry mob of Balinese people before being arrested for the theft.

Indonesian police allege that carpenter Matthew Woods, 24, stole the handbag of a 20-year-old Canadian woman and then sped away on a motorcycle in the trendy area of Canggu.

Matthew Richard Woods arrives at Denpasar District Court in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

If found guilty, the carpenter could face seven years in an Indonesian prison.

The Denpasar District Court heard that Woods - with an Australian partner known only as 'Dean', who is on a police search list - allegedly approached Soraya Dergham and her friend Sophie Buis and introduced themselves as Australian.

Witness Mr Wayan Sumertha Yasa - who is known as Pak Sayur - told the court that Ms Dergham indicated that two men on a motorcycle had snatched her bag and sped away. He chased the men in his motorcycle.

"I saw the defendant was stopped by many people. I (went) back to pick up the victim's friend. I returned to the short cut and saw the defendant had been beaten," Pak Sayur said.

A security guard at the hip nightclub Pretty Poison, Mr Mhmad Riadin, told the court that he seized Woods and his alleged accomplice after Pak Sayur called to him to stop Woods.

Another witness, Mr Made Alit Widana, found the victim's bag on the side of the road, about seven meters from where the defendant was first stopped. After a body search, Mr Riadin released Woods.

"About 25 minutes later, the defendant returned to the location. At that time, the masses were already very numerous," Mr Riadin said.

He told the court that an angry mob beat Woods while he called out "(it was) not me".

"The masses immediately ganged up on the defendant. The amount of (people) was

enormous," he said.

Mr Riadin also told the court he could smell alcohol of both Woods' and Dergham's

breath.

The trial in Denpasar District court continues on Tuesday.