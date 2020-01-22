Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.
Crime

Accused cancer faker charged with defrauding boyfriend

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
22nd Jan 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fresh charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard at Townsville Magistrates Court.

This is the second set of charges against Ms Wieland, who police allege lied about having terminal ovarian cancer and dishonestly obtained $55,000 in GoFundMe donations in 2018.

The new charges, some of which are for offences committed against her former boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, included fraud, forgery and possession of restricted drugs.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of the alleged illness.

Ms Wieland was supposed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today, but her absence was excused because she now lives in Gladstone.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said the case had received significant publicity.

The case will be mentioned again on January 29, her appearance is excused. Ms Wieland is expected to be committed to higher court for the first set of charges on the same day.

Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
Photo taken by Lucy Wieland. She allegedly claimed she had terminal cancer. Photo: Supplied
cancer court crime fraud lucy victoria wieland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone Ada victims remembered

        premium_icon Cyclone Ada victims remembered

        News FIFTY years on from the terror of Cyclone Ada, a committed group of survivors have ensured the victims will never be forgotten, with a special memorial, unveiled on...

        Cannonvale cricket star shines down south

        premium_icon Cannonvale cricket star shines down south

        News Eat, sleep, cricket, repeat is pretty accurate when it comes to this young player’s...

        Australia Day with a competitive spin

        premium_icon Australia Day with a competitive spin

        News KC’s Bar and Grill’s celebrations will see punters hedge their bets on what could...

        WATCH: Brave blokes take on monster burger challenge

        premium_icon WATCH: Brave blokes take on monster burger challenge

        Offbeat This monster 12-patty burger challenge is one for the mega-munchers.