Accused choker bailed

A 28-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale man facing domestic violence charges received bail when he appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The alleged offences include choking, assault occasioning bodily harm, and contravening a protection order.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said the strength of the crown case at this stage rested on the victim's statement and bail conditions could alleviate the risk of reoffending.

Magistrate James Morton granted the man bail on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim.