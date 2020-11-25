Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STRIKE FORCE CAVED: Tweed Byron Police District revealed a man has been extradited from Queensland as Strike Force Caved investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate continues. Police said the extradited man has been charged with several drug offences
STRIKE FORCE CAVED: Tweed Byron Police District revealed a man has been extradited from Queensland as Strike Force Caved investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate continues. Police said the extradited man has been charged with several drug offences
News

Accused cross-border drug king pin appears in court

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE accused 21-year-old ringleader of an alleged cross-border drug syndicate sat stone-faced as he fronted court after being extradited from Queensland.

Jack Stuart Jones did not apply for bail as he appeared by video link from the Tweed Heads Police Station.

Police alleged Mr Jones was the ringleader of a drug ring which supplied cocaine and MDMA throughout the Gold Coast and southern Queensland.

He faces 29 charges including knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and two counts of supplying cocaine on an ongoing basis from Pottsville to Varsity Lakes more than three times from October 1 to November 18 this year.

Mr Jones is also charged with 23 counts of supplying cocaine in Casuarina this year.

The Benowa man was arrested at Burleigh Waters after a series of raids on Saturday where seven people were charged.

Defence solicitor Jason Grant, of Grant Lawyers, did not apply for bail.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to January 15 and ordered the police brief of evidence to be served by then.

More Stories

casuarina beach drug syndicate editors picks supplying drug charges twdcourt twdnews tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        16 major things set to be discussed at council today

        Premium Content 16 major things set to be discussed at council today

        Council News The Shute Harbour marine terminal, new walking tracks and a block of new units are all on the cards.

        Bowen cop accused of interfering in police investigation

        Premium Content Bowen cop accused of interfering in police investigation

        Crime The 32-year-old constable, who is also charged with five counts of computer misuse...

        Man injured after ute rolls, hits pole off Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Man injured after ute rolls, hits pole off Bruce Highway

        News The crash happened on the Bruce Highway just before midnight.

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall