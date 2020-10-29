Menu
Frontline Action on Coal member Kyle Magee has pleaded not guilty to four charges in court including using a dangerous attachment device to halt the operation of equipment. Photo: Supplied
News

Accused lock-on protester denies all charges

Elyse Wurm
29th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN accused of locking himself to equipment at Abbot Point tried to joke with the Bowen magistrate about dropping his charges before denying all the offences.

Kyle Magee is facing four charges, including using a dangerous attachment device to halt the operation of equipment and intentionally or recklessly interfering with port operations.

When Magistrate James Morton asked Mr Magee what he would like to do with his charges, he said it would be nice if the magistrate dropped them.

When Mr Morton did not oblige, the 37-year-old man, who is from Fitzroy North in Victoria, entered not guilty pleas to all his charges.

Mr Magee is accused of using a “sleeping dragon” device to lock on to coal loading infrastructure at Abbot Point in September to protest against operations at the terminal.

Mr Magee told the court this week he had sought legal advice, so a brief was ordered and the matter was adjourned.

He is next scheduled to front court on December 15.

