Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in court accused of murder today.
Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in court accused of murder today.
Crime

Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

Zachary O’Brien
14th Oct 2019 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURDER-accused Joel Nathan Blasco has appeared in a Bundaberg court today.

Blasco, 29, is charged with the stabbing death of a 38-year-old man in a Norville Park in November.

A number of witnesses have been called to give evidence at the committal before Magistrate Terry Duroux.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess and Blasco's council, Mr J. Lodziak, this morning cross examined two expert witnesses, including pathologist Dr Lee Marr and Brisbane-based forensic scientist Jacqueline Wilson.

Dr Marr was questioned mostly about a toxicology report of the deceased while Ms Wilson was questioned about the methodology of DNA collection and information gathering.

Dr Marr told the court the victim had drugs, including meth and cannabis, in his system.

Asked about the level of meth by Mr Lodziak, she agreed it was a "high level".

Civilian witnesses are to be called to give evidence this afternoon.

More to come

accused murderer bundaberg court drugs joel nathan blasco meth
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    What’s next for prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

    premium_icon What’s next for prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

    Crime Bodhi James Barry Johnson did not even come up from the watch-house cells this morning when his new charges were heard.

    Condition update for man shot by police at Bowen

    premium_icon Condition update for man shot by police at Bowen

    Crime Two police officers fired at the man's hand and abdomen.

    FREE EVENT: Celebrate region's diversity at inaugural event

    premium_icon FREE EVENT: Celebrate region's diversity at inaugural event

    Whats On Oodles of noodles, singing, crafts and dancing on offer.

    'I got pretty angry': Drink-driver drove to defend friend

    premium_icon 'I got pretty angry': Drink-driver drove to defend friend

    Crime '(I went to) tell them to leave her alone,' woman tells court.