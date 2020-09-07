Menu
Accused murderer has his case adjourned

Peter Hardwick
by
7th Sep 2020 3:45 PM
A TOOWOOMBA man charged with murder, arson and killing a dog has had his case adjourned in the city's Magistrates Court to next month.

Phillip Alastair Harris has been remanded in custody since the body of 63-year-old Peter John Weaver was found inside a burnt-out home in Rivett St, South Toowoomba, last December and was not required to be in Toowoomba Magistrates Court when his case was mentioned briefly yesterday.

The 29-year-old has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to charges of murder, arson, misconduct with a corpse, serious animal cruelty and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence plus serious assault of police arising from alleged incidents last December.

 

Rivvett St house fire.
Rivvett St house fire. Kevin Farmer

Defence solicitor Phil Stainton said he was still waiting for some statements from the prosecution asked for an adjournment so that material could be obtained.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Julia Wheaton asked for a month's adjournment so that could be done.

Acting Magistrate Lisa O'Neill therefore remanded Harris in custody and adjourned the matters for mention back in the same court on October 6 with the defendant's appearance excused in court.

