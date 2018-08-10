Menu
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Accused child predator faces 651 charges

Annie Perets
by
9th Aug 2018 8:09 PM

A YOUNG Fraser Coast man is at the centre of a shocking child sex investigation which has led to more than 600 related charges.  

Police will allege he played a key role in an online child pornography network with at least two victims identified and a catalogue of images seized.   

The 19-year-old has recently been subject to an investigation by detectives from Taskforce Argos, the Queensland Police squad tasked with identifying alleged online predators.   

He faces a total of 651 charges.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Huge campdraft in Prossie today

    News THE Whitsunday Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society will host their annual campdraft this weekend, with the first events kicking off at noon today.

    Towering opposition stops Telstra bid

    News "We are grateful the council listened to us,” he said.

    Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours at Nationals

    News Whitsunday weightlifters secure top honours in National Masters

    Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

    News Whitsunday Skylites do coach proud at carnival

