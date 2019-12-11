Menu
A Mackay man is accused of multiple child sex offences including grooming and using the internet to procure children under 16 and intentionally meeting or going to meet.
Crime

Accused online predator case to go to higher court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
11th Dec 2019 1:17 PM
THE case against an alleged internet predator accused of trying to hook up with underage children while on bail for child grooming offences will go to the district court.

Joel Douglas Jorgensen is facing multiple charges including indecent treatment of a child under 16, using the internet to procure children under 16 and intentionally meet or go to meet a child between October 15 and 18 this year at Proserpine.

It is alleged he sent explicit images and chatted to two kids over social media app Snapchat.

He is also charged with child grooming and using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16 between July and August in 2014 and a burglary in September this year in Mackay.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the paperwork for a registry committal had been filed.

Once matters were committed to the district court, crown prosecutions will have six months to indict Mr Jorgensen on all or some of the charges.

He remains in custody and appeared via videolink.

The case will be rementioned in Mackay Magistrates Court in the new year.

