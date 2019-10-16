Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mahli Jasper Stone
Mahli Jasper Stone
Crime

Accused pair in rehab after vicious assault on cops

by Pete Martinelli
16th Oct 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women who allegedly helped a gang of youths bash a pair of off-duty police officers have entered rehab.

Chikitta May Marlene Mow and Mahli Jasper Stone were both bailed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday for allegedly beating two officers on September 29.

It is alleged that Ms Stone and Ms Mow were among 11 adults and juveniles who stalked and attacked the two off-duty officers.

Mahli Jasper Stone.
Mahli Jasper Stone.

Ms Mow has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company while Ms Stone faces one count of the same charge.

Magistrate Scott Luxton held off issuing an arrest warrant for the pair as they were both in rehab centres.

But a warrant was issued for co-accused Redmond Yougie, who failed to appear charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

A fourth defendant, Gregory Hobson, remains in custody charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He will appear in court on October 21 via video link.

Chikitta May Marlene Mow.
Chikitta May Marlene Mow.

Police have alleged the four defendants set upon two officers in a CBD street, knocking them out.

The officers had to be treated in Cairns Hospital and could spend weeks recovering from their injuries.

It is alleged the seven juveniles were initially taunting and throwing projectiles at the officers as they walked along several Cairns streets.

The four adults, Mr Hobson, Mr Yougie, Ms Stone and Ms Mow, allegedly joined the group as they attacked the pair along Grafton St about 11.30pm.

Ms Mow is alleged to have been part of a group that attacked two police officers.
Ms Mow is alleged to have been part of a group that attacked two police officers.

The officers suffered fractures and facial injuries.

Queensland Police Union Far North representative Sergeant Marty Bristow described the alleged attackers as a "pack of wolves".

The matters of Ms Mow and Ms Stone have been adjourned for three weeks, to November 5.

More Stories

Show More
court crime rehabilitation

Top Stories

    The wall that is providing safety and a place to relax

    premium_icon The wall that is providing safety and a place to relax

    News 'This is an innovative solution. It's never going to be undermined.'

    Man pulled over for breath test, arrested with five charges

    premium_icon Man pulled over for breath test, arrested with five charges

    Crime A roadside breath test results in five separate charges for one man.

    WATCH: Huge mine blast sends 1.3 million cubic metres flying

    premium_icon WATCH: Huge mine blast sends 1.3 million cubic metres flying

    News World’s largest ‘blast’ goes off without a hitch at Bowen Basin mine.

    'Gentle conversations': How sexual violence awareness begins

    premium_icon 'Gentle conversations': How sexual violence awareness begins

    News Cannonvale school helps spread message about respect at all ages.