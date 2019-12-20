Menu
FACING COURT: Taige Blaxall, 20, cried in court today at his bail hearing.
Accused road rage man breaks down

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 20th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
A MAN who allegedly threatened a woman and smashed her car windscreen with a baseball bat after he drove into the back of her car, cried at his bail hearing yesterday in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Taige Eli Blaxall, 20, was charged with robbery with actual violence, deprivation of liberty, wilful damage and failure to keep a safe distance behind vehicles among other drug-related charges.

Police allege he threatened the driver of a vehicle he collided with before smashing the vehicle's windscreen with a bat as the woman tried to escape.

Blaxall's lawyer Rian Dwyer said Blaxall instructed the bat in his car was used to play T-ball locally.

Mr Dwyer also said Blaxall was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions including a 24-hour curfew unless with his grandmother, should he be released on bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen objected to bail and said the offending was worrying.

"This is quite concerning that it was a random offence on a person that was totally unknown to him and a harrowing experience for that 51-year-old victim," Sgt Klaassen said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the 20-year-old's charges were significant.

"The allegations are very serious and they involve after a minor motor vehicle accident you effectively threatening and attempting to extort another driver because your vehicle was uninsured," Mr Moloney said.

"You are only 20 years of age you have a concerning but short, as an adult, criminal history."

Blaxall was granted bail with the conditions that he lived with his grandmother, maintained a curfew between 7pm and 6am, report to police three times a week and does not go to the town of Childers.

Blaxall is due to appear on February 13.

