Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly took upskirt photographs of women playing the pokies at a Brisbane pub.
Man allegedly took upskirt photographs of women playing the pokies at a Brisbane pub.
Crime

Accused upskirter cries as bail denied

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
4th Feb 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VICTORIA Point man who allegedly took upskirt photographs of women playing the pokies at a popular Redlands pub has been refused bail in court today.

Paul Edwards, 33, appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with seven counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between June and December last year.

At least one of the alleged incidents occurred at the Victoria Point Tavern, with others police claim occurred at Cleveland Redland Bay Rd.

The court heard that Edwards had been in custody for about two-and-a-half weeks.

Appearing via video link from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Edwards cut a forlorn figure, at one point lifting his prison-issued sweater over his eyes to cover up tears, while his wife watched on from the public gallery.

The court heard the couple have three children together, the youngest nine weeks old, and the oldest just turned 10.

Edwards was behind bars for the party.

The court heard that Edwards' wife supported the family of five by working in a nail salon, while Edwards was a stay-at-home dad.

The charges have been adjourned to March 5 for case conferencing.

Defence solicitor Stephanuie Tsimos indicated that five of the seven charges may be disputed.

court crime editors picks upskirt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family affair: Butchery celebrates 20 years of business

        premium_icon Family affair: Butchery celebrates 20 years of business

        Business It was a bittersweet day for the Fletcher’s, as they look to sell.

        ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        premium_icon ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        Crime Police are calling for assistance into a dangerous bike rider

        Main Street businesses on the move

        premium_icon Main Street businesses on the move

        News With a new owner at Hog’s Breath Cafe, and other businesses changing hands, things...

        Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        News Tourism Whitsundays and Mayor Andrew Willcox have weighed in on where the region...