AC/DC drummer looking to sell New Zealand pad

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is selling his home in New Zealand

If you have ever dreamt of living like a world famous rock star now is the chance, with AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd listing his New Zealand mansion.

The six-bedroom property at 64 Harbour Drive in Otumoetai in the Bay of Plenty region is made up of two apartments and has been owned by Rudd for the past nine years.

Interested buyers will need some cash though, with the property having a price guide of $4.1 million NZD (Around $3.9 million AUD).

The house has been owned by Rudd for nine years. Pic: Supplied

In a wall and gated complex and overlooking the water, both the first and second floors have uninterrupted views of Mount Maunganui and Matakana Island.

With 586sqm of space, features include five bathrooms, four living areas, two kitchens and a swimming pool. There is even a five car garage where Rudd keeps his Ferrari and McLaren supercars.

It is privately positioned. Pic: Supplied

Rudd was in the headlines back in 2015 when he was sentenced to eight months home detention on death threat and drug possession charges

He has lived in Tauranga since the early 1980s and even has his own restaurant called Phil's Place. He plans to stay in the region and is looking to downsize.

Rudd doesn’t plan on moving very far. Pic: Supplied

Listing agent Cameron Macneil of Oliver Road Estate Agents said it was one of the largest waterfront homes to become available in recent years.

Check out that view. Pic: Supplied

"Obviously Phil uses them as one large home, but they're quite cleverly designed to offer privacy and space to the occupiers of each," he said.

It is being sold by tender and purchasers can submit offers to buy one or both apartments.