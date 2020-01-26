Achievements celebrated in Australia Day awards
WHITSUNDAY Regional Council marked Australia Day 2020 by honouring the region’s high achievers while also welcoming those who took the pledge to become our newest Australian citizens.
Community celebrations and official ceremonies were held across the Whitsunday region in Collinsville, Bowen and Proserpine.
Mayor Andrew Willcox said it is a great honour to be part of such a special day across our nation and be among the people that call the Whitsunday region home.
“I am fortunate in my role to be involved with many different facets of our community and I can proudly say our Whitsunday residents truly represent the Australian values,” he said.
“The winners and the nominees come from all walks of life and have excelled in different areas but the one common theme I see among them is that they are genuine community minded people.
“Today we also welcomed 32 new Australian Citizens coming from 13 different countries. “It’s really exciting to see how much becoming an Australia citizen means to our new citizens and hear about the journey they’ve been on to get to this point.”
The full list of the Whitsunday Region Australia Day Award Winners 2020 are as follows:
COLLINSVILLE
Citizen of the Year – Heather Brown
Young Citizen of the Year – Deacon Whatuira
Senior Citizen of the Year – Casandra Woodhouse
Senior Sports Award – Renea Batchelor
Junior Sports Award – Jack Groocock
Sports Administrator Award – Bianca Wilson
Senior Cultural Award – Sarah Milne
Junior Cultural Award – The Youth Crew
Community Event of the Year – Collinsville Community Association: 100 Years of Mining
BOWEN
Citizen of the Year – Anthony Watters
Young Citizen of the Year – Jordan Kelly
Senior Citizen of the Year – James Cummins
Junior Sports Award – Isabella Bruce
Sports Administrator Award – Bowen Golf Club Volunteers
Senior Cultural Award – Patricia and Walter Hourn
Junior Cultural Award – Poppy Nobes
Community Event of the Year – Bowen Tourism & Business: 2019 Lighthouse Walk
AIRLIE BEACH, CANNONVALE, PROSERPINE & SURROUNDS
Citizen of the Year – Michelle Brayford
Young Citizen of the Year – Jack Handley
Senior Citizen of the Year – John Penhallurick
Senior Sports Award – Ramon Hutchinson
Junior Sports Award – Mikhaila Flint
Sports Administrator Award – Mark Erickson
Senior Cultural Award – Jo-Anne Fraser
Junior Cultural Award – William Kelly
Community Event of the Year – Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League: 2019 Paul Bowen Challenge
Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award – Jeni Borellini