Achievements celebrated in Australia Day awards

Ceremonies in Collinsville, Bowen and Proserpine honoured recipients of awards from across the region.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council marked Australia Day 2020 by honouring the region’s high achievers while also welcoming those who took the pledge to become our newest Australian citizens.

Community celebrations and official ceremonies were held across the Whitsunday region in Collinsville, Bowen and Proserpine.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said it is a great honour to be part of such a special day across our nation and be among the people that call the Whitsunday region home.

“I am fortunate in my role to be involved with many different facets of our community and I can proudly say our Whitsunday residents truly represent the Australian values,” he said.

“The winners and the nominees come from all walks of life and have excelled in different areas but the one common theme I see among them is that they are genuine community minded people.

“Today we also welcomed 32 new Australian Citizens coming from 13 different countries. “It’s really exciting to see how much becoming an Australia citizen means to our new citizens and hear about the journey they’ve been on to get to this point.”

The full list of the Whitsunday Region Australia Day Award Winners 2020 are as follows:

COLLINSVILLE

Citizen of the Year – Heather Brown

Young Citizen of the Year – Deacon Whatuira

Senior Citizen of the Year – Casandra Woodhouse

Senior Sports Award – Renea Batchelor

Junior Sports Award – Jack Groocock

Sports Administrator Award – Bianca Wilson

Senior Cultural Award – Sarah Milne

Junior Cultural Award – The Youth Crew

Community Event of the Year – Collinsville Community Association: 100 Years of Mining

BOWEN

Citizen of the Year – Anthony Watters

Young Citizen of the Year – Jordan Kelly

Senior Citizen of the Year – James Cummins

Junior Sports Award – Isabella Bruce

Sports Administrator Award – Bowen Golf Club Volunteers

Senior Cultural Award – Patricia and Walter Hourn

Junior Cultural Award – Poppy Nobes

Community Event of the Year – Bowen Tourism & Business: 2019 Lighthouse Walk

AIRLIE BEACH, CANNONVALE, PROSERPINE & SURROUNDS

Citizen of the Year – Michelle Brayford

Young Citizen of the Year – Jack Handley

Senior Citizen of the Year – John Penhallurick

Senior Sports Award – Ramon Hutchinson

Junior Sports Award – Mikhaila Flint

Sports Administrator Award – Mark Erickson

Senior Cultural Award – Jo-Anne Fraser

Junior Cultural Award – William Kelly

Community Event of the Year – Proserpine Whitsunday Junior Rugby League: 2019 Paul Bowen Challenge

Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award – Jeni Borellini