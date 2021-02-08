Menu
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Bus driver rushed to hospital after acid thrown on his face at Loganholme
Crime

Acid thrown on bus driver’s face in sickening attack

by Elise Williams, Kate Kyriacou
8th Feb 2021 11:42 AM
A bus driver has been rushed to hospital after having what is believed to have been acid thrown on his face.

Police are on scene at an address off Drews Rd at Loganholme following the alleged attack, which happened around 9.20am.

It is understood no passengers were on the Logan City Bus Service vehicle at the time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with burns to his face and eyes.

She said the incident was called in as an alleged assault.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Drews Rd and Jalan St crime scene to contact them.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

Originally published as Acid thrown on bus driver's face in sickening attack

