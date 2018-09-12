Actress’ cheeky message to Cara

Cara Delevingne has remained silent on her rumoured relationship with actress Ashley Benson. Picture: AP

US actress Ashley Benson has all but confirmed her rumoured romance with Cara Delevingne by leaving a cheeky comment on the British model's Instagram page.

Nearly a month after the pair were first spotted packing on the PDA, Benson left a flirty - and raunchy - comment on Delevingne's Instagram page after the model posted a sultry photo of herself posing at the Toronto Film Festival.

Ashley Benson posts cheeky comment on Cara Delevingne's page

Underneath the photo keen-eyed observers noticed Benson had commented "mine" before adding some raunchy emojis.

Indeed, under the "mine" comment, Benson had added, "I can see your …", along with some sushi emojis.

According to the Urban Dictionary, sushi emojis apparently symbolise a, um, shaved vagina or to engage in unprotected sex.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were pictured talking to Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss in Toronto. Picture: Getty Images

Delevingne is currently at the Toronto Film Festival with Benson where the two are promoting Her Smell, the filmwhere they reportedly met.

Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard and former top model Agyness Deyn also star.

Rumours of the couple's romance first began in April after they were spotted holding hands together during a night out in New York.

More recently, they were seen cuddling and kissing while waiting in line for a taxi at London's Heathrow Airport.

Benson has also been pictured wearing a necklace with a "C" initial on it, prompting fans to suggest that it stood for Cara.

Ashley Benson. Picture: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Torinto. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about their relationship recently by People magazine, Benson remained coy on the rumoured romance.

"I mean it's hard, I don't know, you kind of can't get away from that if you're in the public eye," said Benson. "I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."

Delevingne has previously dated Paris Jackson, 20, singer St Vincent, 35, and The Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, 40.