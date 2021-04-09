Menu
Burdekin MP Dale Last. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Action needed to avoid ‘fruit and veg disaster’: Last

Shaylah Bullock
9th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A North Queensland MP has called on the state government to bolster quarantine assessment teams to avoid a “looming fruit and vegetable disaster”.

Burdekin MP and Opposition spokesman for Rural and Regional Affairs Dale Last said with the latest Brisbane COVID-19 cluster under control, delays would increase the pain faced by producers, communities and consumers.

“For months now producers have been warning that fruit and vegetable crops were at risk due to the lack of farm labour and the government needs to start heeding those warnings,” Mr Last said.

“Time is critical, with farmers desperate for workers, and with each passing day the risk of price rises for fruit and vegetables because of reduced production is rising dramatically.”

Mr Last urged the Premier to process quarantine facility applications to house seasonal workers, and applications for them to enter Australia.

