Action packed line-up heading to Airlie Beach Hotel

THRILL: Killer Queen Experience will play at Airlie Beach Hotel on July 6. Lindy Sherwell

WHAT do one of the world's top tribute bands, a former Miss Universe Australia, inspirational speakers and a high-energy duo known as the Dream Guards have in common?

They're all appearing at the Airlie Beach Hotel on Saturday, July 6.

Headlined by The Killer Queen Experience, this action-packed line-up is an initiative of Best Life Events, formed by the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network to produce fun, engaging events spreading positive messages about the value of life.

Since first working together on a "Trash and Treasure” experience in 2018, the event team of WSPN chair Ron Petterson, secretary Jasmin Lear, Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins and facilitator Tracey Lord, have been brainstorming bigger and better follow-up acts.

After receiving a Gambling and Community Benefit Fund grant and sponsorship from the Airlie Beach Hotel, the result is a collaboration guaranteed to galvanise a community.

Getting things going in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark at 3pm will be the Dream Guards, of Donna-Leigh Perfect and Michael Bennett.

Their Tour of Resilience is a highly engaging, interactive show, igniting imagination, inspiring self-belief and building resilience in communities Australia-wide.

Next, former Miss Universe Australia, Tegan Martin, will take to the catwalk in a fashion show with a twist.

"Be a role model” is a Best Life Events spin on the true meaning of beauty, featuring aspiring local models and fashionistas.

Punctuated by live music from Jacuzzi Masterpiece, the event will continue with inspiring speeches from some yet-to-be-revealed special guests.

At 7.30pm, Australia's most sought-after tribute act, The Killer Queen Experience, will begin to rock the carpark crowd.

Lead singer John Blunt bears an uncanny resemblance to the legendary Freddie Mercury, with the band's two-hour live showoffering all of Queen's greatest hits.

Community groups and support services will be well represented at the event, with food stalls to feed even the hungriest of families, along with an outdoor bar.

A barbecue manned by the Bald Eagles and supplied courtesy of Bendigo Bank, as well as raffles held throughout the event, will donate further funds to the cause.

Mr Petterson said the cause was about continuing the work of the WSPN, including printing additional support service contact cards, extending counselling programs, developing new ones and running school programs in the next financial year.

"This is about encouraging our communities to live their best lives through overcoming adversity, being positive and supporting each other,” he said.

"Our goal is to reduce the stigma around mental health issues, inspire conversation, and give important support services an opportunity to engage with the community.”

Tickets cost $59 for adults, $30 for concession and children aged 10-17, with children under 10 free.

Tickets are on sale now via www.bestlife.org.au and at the Airlie Beach Hotel.