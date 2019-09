Proserpine Whitsunday White's Jack Rock is tackled by Bowen Seagulls Black's Benjamin Crook and Carter Snell at the Paul Bowman Challenge for under 9s rugby league players at Proserpine on Saturday.

Proserpine Whitsunday White's Jack Rock is tackled by Bowen Seagulls Black's Benjamin Crook and Carter Snell at the Paul Bowman Challenge for under 9s rugby league players at Proserpine on Saturday. Monique Preston

AN INFLUX of junior rugby league players converged on Proserpine at the weekend for the annual Paul Bowman Challenge.

This year the Under 9s competition attracted a record 80 teams, including about 1200 players.

Check out the action shots from the competition.