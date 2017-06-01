Action sought at Regatta Waters

UNHAPPY: Regatta Waters residents Jack McLeigh and Eero Rehtla are concerned about the estate.

REGATTA Waters residents want answers.

The Whitsunday estate, formerly owned by Latitude Development Group, fell into the hands of receivers 18 months ago.

Residents Eero Rehtla and Jack McLeigh said when they first moved to the estate it was well maintained and looked after, but since the receivership they had noticed a significant change, including overgrown grass in vacant lots and common areas - all worse since Cyclone Debbie.

"The common areas here used to be maintained by a maintenance individual who had a ride on mower but now nothing is being done,” Mr Rehtla said.

"The concern we have is that in the summer months we will have a huge amount of snakes inhabiting our own yards.

"I know a bloke who saw a brown snake just a couple of days ago and this is approaching winter.”

The flooded walkway at Regatta Waters. Jacob Wilson

A nearby walkway which has been flooded with "stagnant” water has also prompted criticism from concerned residents.

"There is a concrete walkway under the road that has been full of water for the last five weeks and its just sitting there waiting for mosquitoes to come,” Mr McLeigh said.

"The answer I got from (the body corporation) was that it's our responsibility.”

Residents have since taken their concerns to ERNST Body Corporation Management (EBCM) which is responsible for the estate.

However, Mr McLeigh said the answers they had received had not been clear.

"We don't know where we stand, what I gathered from (the correspondence) is they are passing the buck to us,” he said.

Mr McLeigh said he just wanted clarity and reassurance that they were getting what they paid for.

"We keep asking in our letters 'Why do we pay a body corp contribution fee every quarter?' and we don't get a reply,” he said.

"Why hasn't the money been spent here?”

EBCM senior body corporate manager Terry Jose said any residents that wished to discuss the matter further should contact his office.