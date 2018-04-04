BLOOD ON FLOOR: Shooter at YouTube

There are reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California. Picture: Twitter

AN active shooter has stormed the offices of YouTube prompting terrified workers to run for their lives.

The headquarters in San Bruno, California, have been placed on lockdown after police swarmed the area following reports of shots being fired.

Police have confirmed that the shooter is "active" after swarming the property.

Two people were reportedly shot, but details were not confirmed.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Police and emergency services responded to the "active scene" after multiple emergency calls were received. The building is currently in lockdown.

Shots were heard from inside the offices as well as the surrounding area, a San Bruno city manager told Buzzfeed News.

YouTube staff stand outside the building with their hands up after evacuating their office amid reports of an active shooter. Picture: Twitter

The San Bruno Police tweeted at 1pm local time advising people to avoid the area, reports KRON4.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the suspect has shot themselves.

Worker Vadim Lavrusik tweeted: "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.

YouTube parent company Google tweeted: "YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Footage shared on Snapchat shows people, probably employees, leaving the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno with their hands in the air. pic.twitter.com/CoXjH5QpqG — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) April 3, 2018

YouTube product manager Todd Sherman said they were sitting in a meeting when they heard people running and felt the floor rumbling. "First thought it was an earthquake," he wrote on Twitter.

"We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun.

"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," he wrote.

He said he saw blood on the floors and stairs.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Images posted on social media show YouTube employees being evacuated from the building with their hands above their heads.

There are reports that helicopters and tactical teams have arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for Stanford hospital told Buzzfeed they are receiving four to five patients from the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.

Suckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was also receiving patients from the incident.

