Active weekend a big hit on Hamo

GETTING OUT: Children enjoy a sailing class by Lisa Darmanin during the Women's Active Weekend.

LIFE can turn on a dime, whether it's a chance encounter, a stroke of luck or a message that inspires.

And the amazing quartet of ambassadors for the Hamilton Island Active Women's Weekend will have played their part in shaping the future of many Hamilton Island guests and locals following last weekend's busy schedule of activities.

A massive weekend of events was held on Hamilton Island, including the Mother's Day Classic.

Business Chicks founder Emma Isaacs, well-being wonder woman Lola Berry, Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee triathlete Emma Carney and Rio Olympic sailing silver medallist Lisa Darmanin all gave talks about their journey, their challenges, but most importantly their mindset that had helped them overcome challenges and achieve their lofty accomplishments.

Activating Change was the theme for the weekend and besides an engaging panel discussion, women had the chance to take part in a variety of activities that would help them learn, challenge them to try new things and socialise and learn in an open and supportive environment.

"The weekend kicked off with a game of women's AFL9s and concluded with stargazing on a perfect Whitsunday evening. But it was the access to the stars along the way that really made the most impact with the participants,” Hamilton Island activities and sports events manager Steve Jackson said.

Emma Carney stayed in the region and will visit Airlie Beach this week to work with rising star Emma Hogan as part of her Hamilton Island Local Tri Talent Scholarship.

Hogan was awarded the scholarship after her fourth-place performance in last year's Hamilton Island Triathlon.

Carney is assessing Hogan's strengths, weaknesses, techniques and training ground before preparing an online training program and mentorship as part of the build-up to this year's Fujifilm Hamilton Island Triathlon in November.

Carney will also be conducting sessions for the Whitsunday Triathlon Club across the weekend, which are open to the public.

For full details, see the Whitsunday Triathlon Club's Facebook page.