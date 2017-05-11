23°
News

'Active Women' week on in Hamo

11th May 2017 7:30 AM
TAKING PART: It will be a family affair at Hamilton Island this weekend for Mother's Day.
TAKING PART: It will be a family affair at Hamilton Island this weekend for Mother's Day. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPORT Australia Hall of Fame inductee, world champion triathlete Emma Carney and Rio Olympic Sailing silver medallist Lisa Darmanin, will headline the Hamilton Island Active Women's Weekend this week.

The Hamilton Island event is held in conjunction with the annual Mother's Day Classic, a fundraising walk or run.

Business visionary Emma Isaacs, the founder of Business Chicks, and yoga and nutrition celebrity Lola Berry will also be involved in the event. The high-achieving foursome are conducting a panel discussion on Saturday, to motivate participants and those watching the live stream around the country.

The weekend includes a range of health initiatives including run technique clinics, yoga and Pilates classes, open water swim sessions, and even healthy cooking classes supported by the Queensland North Public Health Unit . There are a range of social events as well including an afternoon tea on Mother's Day, a "Bad Mom's” amd bubbly night screening the hilarious parenting comedy, Star Gazing talks and even a game of AFL 9's just for women.

The Mother's Day Classic on Sunday morning is a central part of the weekend, with all funds raised going to support the fight against breast cancer. The event is not a race with participants typically getting into the spirit and dressing in an array of pink outfits.

For full details of the program for Active Womens Weekend visit hamiltonisland.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
China stumps up $20k for TC Debbie recovery

China stumps up $20k for TC Debbie recovery

Council receives a big Chinese donation.

The world will see Whitsundays open again

MOVING FORWARD: Tourism Australia managing director John O'Sullivan, Fish D'vine owner Kev Collins, Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, Tourism Australia general manager of industry relations Leigh Sorensen and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner.

Tourism Australia to spread message globally.

Offering a free helping hand

PICTURE PEFFECT: The Landmark Group's work at Laucala Island Resort in Fiji.

Landscape company offers free services to resorts.

Cyclone memories 47 years apart

SAME BUT DIFFERENT: Coleen Hill has vivid recollections of cyclones Ada and Debbie.

Few remember cyclone Ada and Debbie like Coleen Hill.

Local Partners

Hopoate has still got it

Former NRL star to feature in All Stars match in Bowen.

Cyclone clean-up sees a spike in chainsaw injuries

A regional hospital has seen patients present chainsaw and Debbie clean-up related injuries.

The hospital expects to treat more people with power tool injuries.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 $285000

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $379,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

Great Starter!

6/2 Piccolo Street, North Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 $175,000

Very tidy 2 Bedroom unit located in North Mackay and just 5 minutes drive to Mackay CBD or Mt Pleasant Shopping Precinct. The unit has been recently renovated and...

UNDER OFFER -Country Dream Home - Acreage - Sheds

202 Maloney Road, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 6 UNDER OFFER

This Stylish near new home is extremely spacious and well thought out. The unique design is ideal for growing families or the grand-children. This stylish home...

Large Bushland Hideaway - 195 acres

Koumala 4738

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

195 acre lot just off the Bruce Highway south of Koumala & approximately 45 minutes to Mackay. Small areas of level to gently undulating cleared country at front.

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!