'Active Women' week on in Hamo

TAKING PART: It will be a family affair at Hamilton Island this weekend for Mother's Day.

SPORT Australia Hall of Fame inductee, world champion triathlete Emma Carney and Rio Olympic Sailing silver medallist Lisa Darmanin, will headline the Hamilton Island Active Women's Weekend this week.

The Hamilton Island event is held in conjunction with the annual Mother's Day Classic, a fundraising walk or run.

Business visionary Emma Isaacs, the founder of Business Chicks, and yoga and nutrition celebrity Lola Berry will also be involved in the event. The high-achieving foursome are conducting a panel discussion on Saturday, to motivate participants and those watching the live stream around the country.

The weekend includes a range of health initiatives including run technique clinics, yoga and Pilates classes, open water swim sessions, and even healthy cooking classes supported by the Queensland North Public Health Unit . There are a range of social events as well including an afternoon tea on Mother's Day, a "Bad Mom's” amd bubbly night screening the hilarious parenting comedy, Star Gazing talks and even a game of AFL 9's just for women.

The Mother's Day Classic on Sunday morning is a central part of the weekend, with all funds raised going to support the fight against breast cancer. The event is not a race with participants typically getting into the spirit and dressing in an array of pink outfits.

For full details of the program for Active Womens Weekend visit hamiltonisland.com.au.