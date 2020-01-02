Activist challenges Mackay coal spillage probe

Lance Payne holds a sample of the 3.5kg of what appears to be coal collected from East Point Beach.

A MACKAY environmental activist has challenged an investigation into coal contamination of the region’s beaches, almost three years after the saga began.

Lance Payne has applied for an Administrative Appeals Tribunal review of a 2017 investigation into coal spillage from a ship loader at the Port of Hay Point.

Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science launched the probe following reports of coal and fine black material found on Mackay’s East Point Beach.

At the time, then Environment Minister Steven Miles told the ABC he would seek advice about how the coal could be impacting on local marine life.

“ … Nobody should doubt that this is being taken very seriously, and when the source is identified then the environment department will take appropriate action,” he said.

The department engaged an independent laboratory to test the samples to identify the origin of the material.

A DES spokesman said while some samples collected did contain coal, a significant portion of the black material was found to be naturally occurring magnetite.

Samples of coal Lance Payne says he found at East Point.

“DES concluded that the low concentrations of coal found during the investigation presented very low risk to environment and the community,” the spokesman said.

“The community member (who made the report of the coal) was informed of the outcomes of the investigation and that the matter has now been closed.”

But Mr Payne has questioned the method and findings of the investigation.

“At the end of the day, all I was ever looking for was a change in the infrastructure so that they stop spilling coal into the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park,” he said.

“I don’t think we in Mackay, or any other place on the Queensland coastline, want to go down to a beach and see more coal than sand as you do at Barney Point (in Gladstone).

“Coal is always going to be shipped out of here … But we can do it in a better manner.”

Mr Payne last month applied for the Administrative Appeals Tribunal review of the DES investigation.

He said he was not expecting an outcome any time soon.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection executive director of Coal in Central Compliance, Reuben Carlos, with Lance Payne at Harbour Beach.

The AAT reviews decisions made by Australian Government ministers, departments and agencies, and in some cases, decisions made by state government and non-government bodies.

It is not the first time the DES coal spillage investigation has been challenged by Mr Payne.

He also took the matter to the Queensland Ombudsman, who in 2018 advised that a further investigation of the matter was “unjustifiable”.

A DES spokesman said the department had inspected the Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay coal terminals.

“Compliance officers from DES found that both coal terminals were operating in accordance with their EA,” he said.

“DES will continue to ensure that both coal terminals meet their EA requirements.”