Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Activists attached to boat in CBD protest

by Caitlin Smith
10th Oct 2019 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

EXTINCTON Rebellion protesters have again taken to the streets of Brisbane's CBD, with activists using a "lock-on" device to attach themselves to a boat an intersection in the city.

A video released on the Extinction Rebellion SEQ Facebook page shows activists attached to a boat on a trailer opposite Queens Gardens at the intersection of George and Elizabeth streets.

Extinction Rebellion protesters attached to a boat in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Cloe Read.
Extinction Rebellion protesters attached to a boat in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Cloe Read.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and some congestion for motorists around the Elizabeth St off-ramp.

It is the fourth day of protests by the activists, with dozens arrested so far.

On Tuesday, a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours, while yesterday another protester blocked train lines for a short period.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she wanted dangerous device ban laws in place before the end of the month.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was not worried if it was a "bad look", insisting critics would have the opportunity to have their say.

"The use of these dangerous devices is not acceptable," she said.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
brisbane cbd climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protest

Top Stories

    WHAT HAPPENED: Multiple shots fired at man at Bowen station

    premium_icon WHAT HAPPENED: Multiple shots fired at man at Bowen station

    News Screeching sirens ripped through the quiet streets of Bowen yesterday as a man who was allegedly armed was shot by cops.

    VERDICT: Future of Festival of Mangoes decided

    premium_icon VERDICT: Future of Festival of Mangoes decided

    News Bowen hoping to win chance to celebrate delicious fruit.

    Saving the reef: Our farming mix could be a plus

    premium_icon Saving the reef: Our farming mix could be a plus

    Environment Coral scientist says the region’s unique agricultural mix could be the reef’s...

    11,500 reasons for mine safety inquiry

    premium_icon 11,500 reasons for mine safety inquiry

    News New figures also reveal there were hundreds of serious accidents