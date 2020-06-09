Menu
Activists plan next step after enormous rally

by Jack Lawrie
9th Jun 2020 4:10 PM
INDIGENOUS leaders and activists have no plan to let the momentum stop following the massive turnout of support at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest in Cairns.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest against police brutality, led by representatives of the indigenous and African-American communities.

Indigenous leader and North Queensland Land Council member Terry O'Shane, who spoke at the protest, said he talked with organisers Serina O'Connor and Hermela Bealfan afterwards about keeping in touch to make a bigger push.

Protest organisers Serina O’Connor and Hermela Bealfan in Fogarty Park on Sunday. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
"What happened (on Sunday) is people were translating the issues in the US and putting it on our domestic situation," he said.

"With the state election coming up, our next step will be to push the feeling with the state politicians."

Mr O'Shane said there needed to be a collaboration between law makers and indigenous communities to draft tangible solutions to indigenous deaths in custody and wealth inequality.

Speaker Aaron Fa'aoso said it was gratifying to see groups of different ethnicities and a massive youth turnout at the protest.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have spoken with the Uluru Statement of 2017 and the work on a voice to parliament, and I feel the Black Lives Matter movement has ignited a global movement," he said.

"There's an opportunity here now for Australia as a country to engage in real dialogue with our multicultural community."

Originally published as Activists plan next step after enormous Cairns rally

