Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Actor charged with domestic violence

11th Aug 2020 5:34 AM

 

Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

 

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.
Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence

More Stories

Show More
actor domestic violence sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Uplifting travel trend boosts business after border closure

        Premium Content Uplifting travel trend boosts business after border closure

        Business Managers have taken a hit but they’re remaining positive about the future with more travellers spending local.

        New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Premium Content New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Business The call is out for franchisees to take on a wholefoods venture.

        PARKING DEBACLE: Lagoon parking in the spotlight again

        Premium Content PARKING DEBACLE: Lagoon parking in the spotlight again

        Council News Changes to parking in Airlie Beach may come into play after this week’s council...

        Sun brings life to social bowls with plenty of new faces

        Premium Content Sun brings life to social bowls with plenty of new faces

        Sport This week’s competition was filled with bowlers from far and wide.