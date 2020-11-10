Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

More Stories

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 big items on the Whitsunday council agenda

        Premium Content 10 big items on the Whitsunday council agenda

        Council News A hotel development, climate change adaptation and a hospital bus service are all set to be discussed

        Teen splits neighbour’s lip in driveway assault

        Premium Content Teen splits neighbour’s lip in driveway assault

        Crime The Cannonvale woman punched her multiple times and when she fell to the ground...

        Flashback: Nudist retreat in Mackay and Whitsundays

        Premium Content Flashback: Nudist retreat in Mackay and Whitsundays

        People and Places ‘It became a very social atmosphere … Every day was a party, the weekends were an...

        Door-to-door transport plan floated for Whitsunday patients

        Premium Content Door-to-door transport plan floated for Whitsunday patients

        Health Up to 80 residents could be transported to Mackay Base Hospital every week under...