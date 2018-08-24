Actor allegedly ‘penetrated rapper’s skull’

Actor Blake Davis is applying for release from prison on bail two weeks after being charged with the murder of rapper Jett McKee.

MY KITCHEN Rules star and actor Blake Davis allegedly brought a samurai sword down on rapper Jett McKee's skull "penetrating layers of bone … resulting in blood loss, in loss of brain tissue which resulted in his death", a court has heard.

Prosecutor James Ly told Newtown Local Court today that 15 eye witnesses watched Mr Davis armed with a samurai sword and his girlfriend Hannah Quinn chase Mr McKee down a street before the attack "leading up to the death of the deceased".

"Witnesses saw the accused raise the sword above his head and bring it down on the skull of the deceased. This strike penetrated through layers of bone in the skull," he told the court.

Mr Ly was addressing the court during a bail application by Mr Davis for release from prison two weeks after the death of Mr McKee, whose body was found on the road in the inner city Sydney suburb of Forest Lodge on the afternoon of August 10.

Mr Davis, 28, who has been in custody since being charged with Mr McKee's murder, appeared wearing a prison green tracksuit via audiovisual link from the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre at Silverwater jail in western Sydney.

He smiled briefly, looked relaxed and politely told Magistrate Margaret Quinn he could see the courtroom.

His mother, who had flown down from Queensland, was in the court which heard she had a plane ticket booked for him to fly back with her if he was granted bail.

Mr Davis's lawyer Sherleen Chand told Ms Quinn her client had never been in custody before, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and other health ailments and had been acting in "self defence".

"He has been subject to a violent attack on himself, suffering from fractures," Ms Chand said in court. "He needs to see a plastic surgeon."

Actor Blake Davis (above) is applying for bail on an alleged murder charge of Sydney rapper Jett McKee.

But Mr Ly told the court Mr Davis's conduct of fleeing the scene after the alleged assault "signifies guilt".

Mr Ly said the prosecution would dispute Mr Davis' "version he was trying to escape a threat by the deceased (and was) afraid of the deceased hurting the co-accused".

Mr Davis is co-accused with his girlfriend Hannah Quinn of murdering Jett McKee after the rapper allegedly broke into their inner western Sydney home on August 10.

It is alleged that 30-year-old Mr McKee, whose hip hop name is Scepaz, was armed with a replica pistol, knuckle duster, pepper spray and wearing a balaclava when he entered the Forest Lodge granny flat.

Mr McKee, who reportedly had a poker machine addiction and had amassed gambling debts, allegedly broke in around 12.40pm.

Ms Quinn's lawyer told Newtown Court last week that Mr McKee demanded money and was told by Mr Davis "there's no money here".

The rapper also allegedly told Ms Quinn, "I will shoot you. There are lots more people than me who will shoot you."

Police allege Mr McKee then punched Mr Davis in the face with the knuckle duster, and when Mr Davis allegedly picked up a samurai sword, the rapper grabbed a bag and ran from the flat.

According to police, Ms Quinn, trailed by Mr Davis allegedly armed with the sword pursued Mr McKee down the street.

Police allege that Ms Quinn pushed Mr McKee to the ground when she caught up with him, but she disputes that saying she grabbed his shirt and he fell.

It is alleged that Mr Davis then struck Mr McKee in the head with the samurai sword.

Mr McKee then reportedly got to his feet and staggered a distance before falling to the intersection where he died on the road.

Police later found $21,000 in cash, mobile phones, and a balaclava, knuckle duster and replica pistol on the street.

Jett McKee, the rapper who died on an inner western Sydney road two weeks ago.

Mr Davis and Ms Quinn then spent days on the run while police launched a massive manhunt.

The couple gave themselves up to police on Monday last week, and both were charged with murder.

Mr Davis has appeared in films, TV shows and commercials since graduating from NIDA in 2009.

As Scepaz, Mr McKee was relatively unknown outside the Sydney rap scene in which fans remembered him posthumously as a "pioneer" and "legend".

He worked as an order processor for a tech firm but had reportedly borrowed $31,000 recently from his parents to repay a Star Sydney casino gambling debt.

Magistrate Quinn refused Mr Davis bail on the basis that the case against him was "strong".

Mr Davis put his face in his hands and began to weep as Ms Quinn said his anxiety condition and orbital eye fracture from Jett McKee's alleged assault were not enough to require outside medical attention.

Ms Quinn said evidence placed before her allegedly showed Jett McKee "was moving away from the defendant [Blake Davis] at the time he was struck".

"It is not a clear-cut case of self-defence," Ms Quinn said.

"He did chase that person and then a samurai sword was used upon them and they are since deceased."

Mr Davis will remain in custody until his next court appearance on October 9.

Hip hop artist Jett Mckee’s body lies on the road at Forest Lodge on August 10. Picture: Brook Mitchell.

Blake Davis playing a police officer in Housos.

Blake Davis in another acting role.

The granny flat where hip-hop artist Jett McKee was allegedly trying to rob moments before he was chased down a street and died.

Hannah Quinn was granted bail last week. Picture: John Grainger.