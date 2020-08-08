Menu
One NBA star has caught the eye of a Hollywood A-lister who wasn’t shy about making her move in multiple posts on social media.
Celebrity

Actor publicly courts NBA star

by Dani Mohr, NY Post
8th Aug 2020 10:37 AM

Actress January Jones took to social media to swoon over Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Jones posted two Instagram stories of the two-time NBA champion, taken after he led the Clippers to an easy 126-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

In the first story, the former star of "Mad Men" added a bunch of heart-eyed emojis over Leonard, and captioned the photo "future boyfriend ?? @LAClippers," featuring him dripping with sweat and a towel wrapped around his neck.

The second photo Jones posted she captioned, "(telephone emoji) me Kawhi," encouraging the already-taken NBA star to reach out to the actress.

January Jones is a big Kawhi fan
Unfortunately for Jones, Leonard is a taken man and has two children with longtime girlfriend Kishele Shipley.

During Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Leonard put up 29 points with six assists and five rebounds. He will have his next opportunity to impress Jones on Sunday with the Clippers taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the Clippers the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, they are poised to make a long and deep playoff run in the NBA bubble.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Actress's public courting of NBA star

