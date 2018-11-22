Acts confirmed for Wintermoon Festival 2019

LINE-UP: The Round Mountain Girls have been announced as one of the stellar acts at Wintermoon 2019.

MUSIC festivals are a smorgasbord of great music and Whitsunday music lovers have just been treated to an amazing event, the Airlie Beach Music Festival, at a perfect coastal location.

For music fans who equally like their music at a picturesque creekside rural location, the organisers of the iconic Wintermoon Festival are already hard at work confirming the acts for Wintermoon 2019.

Wintermoon 2019 will be held at Mt Charlton on the Labour Day weekend and the festival promises to be as good as ever with fine music, interesting workshops, colourful market stalls and much more.

Now in its 23rd year, the Wintermoon music formula of booking both established and new Australian acts is a winner.

The first round of early bird tickets is available through to the end of December and offers great value for four days of excellent entertainment.

High on the list of confirmed acts is popular band Round Mountain Girls - a five-piece NSW band that wowed fans at Wintermoon in 2016.

RMG is in great demand at festivals Australia-wide as their fame spreads, and their recent songwriting and recording project Magical Mix with John Williamson has introduced them to an even wider audience.

The Hillbilly Goats are also confirmed to return for Wintermoon 2019 to delight their many local fans with up-tempo mountain music arrangements of blues, bluegrass and country music.

To book Wintermoon 2019 tickets, head to the Wintermoon website.

EARLY BIRD:

- WHEN: May 3-6, from 5pm

- WHERE: Camerons Pocket

- COST: Children 5-12, from $10, 13-17, from $63, adults, from $125