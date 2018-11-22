Menu
Login
LINE-UP: The Round Mountain Girls have been announced as one of the stellar acts at Wintermoon 2019.
LINE-UP: The Round Mountain Girls have been announced as one of the stellar acts at Wintermoon 2019. Contributed
Whats On

Acts confirmed for Wintermoon Festival 2019

22nd Nov 2018 3:03 PM

MUSIC festivals are a smorgasbord of great music and Whitsunday music lovers have just been treated to an amazing event, the Airlie Beach Music Festival, at a perfect coastal location.

For music fans who equally like their music at a picturesque creekside rural location, the organisers of the iconic Wintermoon Festival are already hard at work confirming the acts for Wintermoon 2019.

Wintermoon 2019 will be held at Mt Charlton on the Labour Day weekend and the festival promises to be as good as ever with fine music, interesting workshops, colourful market stalls and much more.

Now in its 23rd year, the Wintermoon music formula of booking both established and new Australian acts is a winner.

The first round of early bird tickets is available through to the end of December and offers great value for four days of excellent entertainment.

High on the list of confirmed acts is popular band Round Mountain Girls - a five-piece NSW band that wowed fans at Wintermoon in 2016.

RMG is in great demand at festivals Australia-wide as their fame spreads, and their recent songwriting and recording project Magical Mix with John Williamson has introduced them to an even wider audience.

The Hillbilly Goats are also confirmed to return for Wintermoon 2019 to delight their many local fans with up-tempo mountain music arrangements of blues, bluegrass and country music.

To book Wintermoon 2019 tickets, head to the Wintermoon website.

EARLY BIRD:

- WHEN: May 3-6, from 5pm

- WHERE: Camerons Pocket

- COST: Children 5-12, from $10, 13-17, from $63, adults, from $125

camerons pocket entertainment hillbilly goats live music music festival round mountain girls what's on whitsundays wintermoon
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

    A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

    News The Whitsunday Neighbour Centre is putting a gift under every tree this Christmas.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 3:04 PM
    Fingers crossed for courageous Whattha

    Fingers crossed for courageous Whattha

    News The puppy is facing another obstacle on his road to recovery.

    'Sickening' blow to the head

    'Sickening' blow to the head

    News Prison sentence already served

    Man bailed during Schoolies

    Man bailed during Schoolies

    News Bail for man here for Schoolies

    Local Partners