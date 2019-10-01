Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

THROUGHFARE: A diversion around Collinsville is looking unlikely for the time being, says Adani CEO Lucas Dow.

THROUGHFARE: A diversion around Collinsville is looking unlikely for the time being, says Adani CEO Lucas Dow.

ADANI CEO Lucas Dow has said he doesn't believe that the Carmichael mine site will prompt the creation of a Collinsville rail diversion.

A rail diversion around Collinsville has continued to be a point of contention, with worries that the increased freight from the Carmichael mine might lead to frustrating and dangerous road delays, as well as dust and pollution in town.

It had been hoped the opening of the mine site, and its increased export amount would prompt the need for the diversion.

Speaking to the Bowen Chamber of Commerce, Mr Dow said he didn't believe the initial 10 million tonnes of coal exported would be enough to get the tracks diverted.

"I don't work for Aurizon, but as far as we're aware our initial export amount just isn't enough," he said.

"It's in the hands of Aurizon and they'll have the final decision.

"We know it's a contentious, well-established issue and it is front and centre of our conversations with Aurizon."

A spokesman for Aurizon had previously said the Newlands rail corridor, which transports coal from the region, has a current capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum.

JOBS: Lucas Dow spoke to the Bowen Chamber of Commerce on September 25. Jordan Gilliland

According to the 2018/19 North Queensland Bulk Ports report, about 29 million tonnes of coal went through the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

Adani's 10 million tonne Carmichael production would increase freight by about a third.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said 'unfortunately' the council had not been briefed by Adani yet in regards to their rail usage.

"Once they talk to us, we will know more about their usage and what we can expect," he said.

He said with increasingly longer trains the issue would need to be 'looked at and acted on' before the proposed 50 million tonne export limit.

"People in Collinsville are going to suffer from the Adani trains, which we understand at up to two kilometres long will be 1.5 times longer than are already experienced," he said.

"Between the old town and Collinsville, people are already waiting up to ten minutes sometimes as the trains slow down.

"I can't see this diversion not being needed for the people of Collinsville."

