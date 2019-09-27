ADANI: CEO speaks on when the Whitsundays can expect jobs

JOBS: Adani CEO Lucas Dow said that Bowen can expect up to 150 jobs for the region.

JOBS: Adani CEO Lucas Dow said that Bowen can expect up to 150 jobs for the region. Georgia Simpson

ADANI Mining CEO Lucas Dow has said that he expects Bowen to benefit with between 100 to 150 direct jobs from the Carmichael Mine.

Speaking to the Bowen Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday night, Mr Dow said that the jobs would be in the driving and maintenance of the railway and its rail fleet.

Mr Dow said that the company would be staging the rail operations at a facility about 10km from Bowen.

"This is the biggest thing for the community of Bowen as far as our project is concerned," he said.

"We would expect to see these jobs come to the region in about two years as we look to start exporting coal to Abbot Point in the first half of 2021."

Mr Dow said that he was happy to be able to provide the people of Bowen extra employment opportunities as 'they have been some of our biggest supporters'.

He said he was humbled to be able to look around town and see shop fronts and car bumpers with pro-Adani stickers.

"The support out of Bowen has really been the benchmark," Mr Dow said

"It has made a tremendous difference to not only myself, but the project as well."

JOBS: Lucas Dow spoke to the Bowen Chamber of Commerce on September 25. Jordan Gilliland

When questioned by the open forum in regards to the potential expansion of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal Mr Dow said he was only a customer of the facility, but signs looked good for an eventual expansion.

He said that the mines initial export of 10 million tonnes of coal per annum would be covered by the facilities current capability.

"If I was a betting man, I'd say the odds are good on the port eventually expanding," Mr Dow said.

"The other alternative is to send the coal south, however, those railway lines are already quite congested and it would likely create a bottleneck.

"Our mine is permitted to go up to as high as 60 million tonnes per annum, so as mines like ours continue to grow, I would say that the odds look good in the medium to long term."

Bowen Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bruce Hedditch asked Mr Dow if there was the opportunity for vocational training to come from the expected Bowen jobs.

Mr Dow said that they were looking to employ a number of apprentices.