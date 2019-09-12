ADANI: ‘Fight not just about mine’

Footage shared by Frontline Action on Coal shows Swedish international student Sheridan Vautier (left) participating in a protest outside George Christensen's office.

STRICT bail conditions have not deterred a Sydney based anti-coal protester from returning to the front lines in the fight against Adani.

Less than 24 hours after appearing in Mackay Magistrates Court, Swiss international student Sheridan Vautier attended a protest against the Adani mine outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office.

Ms Vautier's bail conditions prohibit her from taking part in unlawful protest, visiting any Adani-related infrastructure, facility, worksite, from residing at Camp Binbee, a protest camp near Bowen, catching the train and many more.

There is no suggestion her attendance at the Christensen protest breached any of these conditions.

Ms Vautier, 22, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed or in company and deprivation of liberty after she allegedly assaulted an Adani contractor at Clermont last week.

She maintains her innocence and has indicated she will plead not guilty to the charges.

Ms Vautier told the Daily Mercury her attendance at the protest was an "informed decision".

"I trust the people around me and I knew we would not be doing anything illegal," she said.

Mathew Bing, John Dove, Mirian Gambin and Paula Creen. Anti-Adani protesters outside George Christensen's office in Mackay CBD.

"I have spent a lot of time reading my (bail) papers. I know what my situation is, I know what my conditions are, so I know what is crossing them and what isn't

"It is still a legal right to be able to protest peacefully and lawfully."

Ms Vautier said she learned about the Adani mine on the first day of her international exchange in Sydney.

"The thing is that this fight isn't only about Adani. And it isn't only about Mackay and it isn't only about Queensland or Australia. It is about the whole world and the future we are heading towards," she said.

More than 30 protesters gathered outside Mr Christensen's office today. Mackay disability support worker Mathew Bing said he wanted to stand in solidarity with the four people arrested during protests at Abbot Point.

"It was a no-brainer for me. I have been arrested before for this campaign and I will do it again if necessary," he said.

"Civil disobedience and action like this is one of the best ways to get action."