Adani fires back at Four Corners

ADANI has hit back at claims put forward by an explosive ABC Four Corners investigation aired on Monday night.

The Four Corners program dug into Adani's record in India, accusing the multinational company of environmental degradation, corruption and money laundering.

In a statement, associate general manager of Corporate Communications Adani Enterprises Mitul Thakkar rejected the claims put forward and accused the ABC of not abiding by the ethical code of fairness.

"We at Adani Group follow every (principle) of law that governs operations of company like us in India,” he said.

"To therefore suggest through a documentary, which in its essence has been made surreptitiously and without any legal sanction, is indicative of the fact that the purpose of the documentary is malafide and riddled with the singular agenda of national shaming.”

However, Australian Marine Conservation Society spokesperson Tony Fontes said the program raised legitimate questions.

"The report spoke not only of their shady financial dealings but also highlighted numerous environmental breaches associated with their port operations in India,” he said.

"Their track record in Australia is no better.

" In August, Adani's Abbot Point coal port was fined more than $12,000 for releasing coal-laden water right next to the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area during Cyclone Debbie.”

The investigation comes shortly after Front Line Action On Coal protesters spent a week in Bowen to voice their opposition to the project.

Their actions left many residents unimpressed after they blocked roads and two protesters chained themselves to a rail line.

A trail of anti-Adani graffiti was also spread across landmarks, roads and signs, however it is unclear who exactly engaged in this vandalism.

The controversial $21.7billion Adani Carmichael Mine secured Federal and State Government approvals this year.

Dawson MP George Christensen was quick to criticise Four Corners, labelling it "disgracefully biased”.