Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will hold an emergency meeting with regional MPs this afternoon, amid unrest within her Government's ranks over its handling of the Adani coal mine

Labor strategists have been throwing their hands up in frustration at the inability of their state colleagues to keep a lid on the Adani saga as they attempt to win seats across the state such as Dawson, Capricornia and Flynn, and to hold to the ultra-marginal seat of Herbert.

But several regional MPs fear the ongoing Adani drama could also cost them their own seats.

The Courier-Mail has been told several MPs from central and north Queensland - including two considered among the least likely to rock the boat - rose during the general business element of Monday afternoon's pre-Parliament caucus meeting to air their concerns about the growing animosity they have been experiencing in recent weeks.

The MPs are understood to have described being abused by constituents including while working pre-poll booths on behalf of their federal candidates.

Their families are understood to have also been copping abuse.

The MPs aired frustration at the inability of the state to cut through on other mining projects that are going ahead.

This comes despite a regional ad campaign run by the Government in recent weeks spruiking its resource jobs credentials.

Labor has also dedicated a large amount of time in Parliament to the resources industry, announcing plans for new and expanded projects.

The Courier-Mail has been told Ms Palaszczuk will meet with MPs at 4pm at Parliament to discuss their concerns.

They want the Government to come up with a strategy to stop Adani overshadowing the state election in less than 18 months' time, potentially costing them their seats.

A spokesman for the Premier insisted the meeting was nothing out of the ordinary.

"There is nothing unusual about the Premier meeting with members of her caucus. This happens frequently, especially during sittings of Parliament."