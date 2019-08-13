Adani mine protests bring Sydney offices to a halt

THE radical climate change protest group which has caused havoc and pestered Queensland with extreme acts like glueing themselves to the road has descended on Sydney.

Long-haired, bearded protestors gathered out the front of Castlereagh Rd's GHD building in Sydney from 8.30am on Tuesday to protest against Adani.

Employees of businesses in the building were yelled at and handed posters and leaflets as they tried to enter.

Protesters are fighting the Adani mine plans. Picture: John Grainger

The protest was co-ordinated by The Socilaist Alliance and Extinction Rebellion, the same group which caused commuter chaos in Brisbane, with 34 men and 38 women aged between 18 and 73 arrested last week.

The Sydney group invaded GHD's lobby, sat on the floor and began singing anti-Adani songs once more protestors arrived outside the building.

Extinction Rebellion organiser Trevor Payne admitted to The Daily Telegraph he didn't know where the mine he was protesting against was expected to be built.

"It is in the middle of Queensland somewhere," he said.

Police watch over the protesters in Sydney on Monday. Picture: John Grainger

He agreed that thousands of people would lose their jobs if plans for the mine were cancelled.

"I think there are people (in Queensland) whose livelihoods will be impacted but the livelihoods of their families and their children will be impacted if Adani goes ahead," Mr Payne said.

"I can't deny that it will be a concern and that people's lives will be affected if Adani does not go ahead."

Around 50 protestors lined up outside the building distributing flyers to wokers trying to get to their offices.

The protestors also shouted songs at people as they passed. "Hey hey, ho ho Adani has got to go," they chanted.

Protesters invaded the lobby of GHD, an engineering company associated with Adani. Picture John Grainger

Two students from Newtown High School of Performing Arts were taking half the day off to take part in the protests.

"My parents support me being here, I study geography at school and my teacher is really supportive too," Tallulah Moir-Balboa, 17, said.

"My mum is a nurse and my dad is an artist. They are not super involved in this."

Her friend, Rosa Scheer, 17, whose mother used to work for The Greens, said they don't want adults to ruin the world.

"It won't be the adults who have the problem of climate change, it will be us."

There was a heavy police and security presence with officers controlling the situation.

Protestors have not said how long they will be at the building.