Adani mine roadworks underway

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said roadworks for the Carmichael mine are underway.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said roadworks for the Carmichael mine are underway. Contributed

ADANI has started roadworks for its Carmichael mine site.

A regional Queensland business is carrying out the works, starting with grid by-passes, on the much-debated coal mine's access road.

The grid by-passes allow larger machinery and equipment to be transported to the site.

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said the works were permitted under its current approvals.

"The road upgrades are an important step to prepare for the construction of the Carmichael Project to ensure larger equipment can be transported to site, and the infrastructure meets future demand for increased traffic,” Mr Dow said.

"We're getting on with doing everything we can under our current approvals.

"In terms of getting started on the mine, we have submitted our remaining management plans.

"In relation to the approval of these plans and getting started, we have certainty of process and timing at both the Federal and Local Government levels however the Queensland Government has to date been unwilling to commit.”

Mr Dow said the project represented a real opportunity for regional Queensland, saying Adani Mining was keen to start delivering on the 1500 direct jobs the Carmichael mine project will deliver.

"We've proven time and again that our project stacks up economically, financially and environmentally and we're committed to seeing this project through. We are already delivering jobs to North and Central Queensland,” he said.

"We know there are thousands of jobseekers ready to work and it's frustrating when the Queensland Government continues to move the goal posts and make changes at the 11th hour, to what should be standard approval processes.”

The news comes as the ABC reported earlier today that the United Nations has asked the Australian Government to consider suspending the Adani project until it gains the support of all traditional owners.