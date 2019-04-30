Adani protester case to be heard in Brisbane

IN COURT: An anti-Adani protester was represented by a Brisbane lawyer in Bowen Magistrates Court last week as he asked for the case to be moved to Brisbane Magistrates Court.

AN ANTI-ADANI protester has had his case adjourned to a Brisbane Court.

A lawyer for Jesse Raphael Secomb, 37, of inner-west Sydney suburb St Peters, appeared by telephone on behalf of his client in Bowen Magistrates Court last week.

Secomb is charged with trespassing on a railway, interfering with a railway and contravening a direction or requirement by police.

The charges relate to an alleged protest at the railway line at Newlands coal system, north of Bowen, on January 8.

Secomb's lawyer Andrew Owens said the issue of restitution had been raised in court in March, but told the court his client had not received any invoices yet.

Mr Owens said Secomb was also facing civil proceedings by Aurizon as well.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police would seek restitution for a specialist police cutting crew who were recalled to work to remove Secomb.

She said the amount sought would be "in the range of $1800”.

Mr Owen's asked for Mr Secomb's next court appearance to be in Brisbane, rather than Bowen as he lives in NSW.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court Secomb was changed under the Transport Infrastructure Act, and as such, only a fine up to $21,000 could be imposed.

Mr Muirhead agreed to the plea being moved to Brisbane Magistrates Court, saying other protester cases he had refused to allow to leave Bowen had involved defendants who were charged under the Criminal Code, which was more serious.

Secomb will face Brisbane Magistrates Court in Roma St on May 4.