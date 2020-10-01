Adani protester facing four charges after ‘disrupting port’

Bowen police are reminding residents only 30 people are allowed at private homes under COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Zizi Averill

AN ANTI-ADANI protester has been given a date with the magistrate after he allegedly disrupted operations at Abbot Point this week.

Bowen Police Officer-in-Charge Craig Shepherd said the 36-year-old Victorian man was facing four charges after the protest on Monday.

These included using a dangerous attachment device, interfering with port operations and trespass.

He is scheduled to face Bowen Magistrates Court on October 27.

Health directions still in place

A big house party on Friday night in Bowen has prompted police to remind residents about hefty penalties for disobeying COVID-19 health directions.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said a limit of 30 people could be at a home at any one time and they must practise social distancing.

If a gathering exceeds this number, homeowners and tenants could be hit with hefty fines as they are responsible for ensuring parties remain at the required level.

Individuals at the gathering could also be fined, he said.

“Police are paying particular attention given it's the warmer months to make sure people are in violation of health directions,” Sen-Sgt Shepherd said.

Sen-Sgt Shepherd said police were continuing to investigate the party on Friday night on Herbert St.

Drivers charged

A Collinsville man has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly returning a reading almost twice the legal limit today.

The 36-year-old man was pulled over on the Bruce Highway at Bowen about 12.10pm.

He allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of .098 per cent and is scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 27.

A 50-year-old Bowen man will also front court charged with drink driving after being pulled over on Hillview Rd in Bowen on Tuesday.

He allegedly returned a reading of .120 per cent and is also scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on October 27.