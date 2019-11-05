Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam
PROGRESS on Adani's Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin is full speed ahead according to Australian chief executive Lucus Dow.
Following last month's official opening of the Rockhampton Adani Business Centre and the 65MW Rugby Run solar farm near Moranbah, Mr Dow provided The Morning Bulletin with an exclusive update on Adani Australia's efforts towards accomplishing its first coal export in 2021.
"Things are roaring along well for us on site and construction activity is well and truly moving," Mr Dow said.
"We're very excited to be able to cut the ribbon on Carmichael in 2021."
Mr Dow said there was a range of activities being undertaken to develop the mine located 160km north-west of Clermont.
"There's a whole heap of civil works (underway). We've got graders, dozers and compactors, scrapers, water carts, all that sort of activity ... road construction, earthworks, dam construction, surveying, and geotechnical activities.
"They will really ramp up with us seeing workforce numbers peak in the first half of the next calendar year."
Along the proposed 200km rail corridor, which will connect Carmichael mine with existing rail network and the port at Abbott Point, clearing, grubbing, and fencing are underway.
"The earthworks activity will occur first and foremost," Mr Dow said.
"Those contracts are in the final throes of awarding, in fact a number of contracts are already mobilised there.
"That work's underway there, so we'll put up the earth works for the rail and the actual tracks are the last thing to go on, which will happen towards the back end of the next calendar year."
On social media, Adani posted recent images of the weekend's concrete pour for the mine project's communications tower.
Adani is seeking expressions of interest from suppliers for the provision of mine access fencing and cattle grids.
For more information and to register your EOI, visit www.adanisupplierportal.com.au
For Carmichael Project employment opportunities, visit - https://www.carmichaeljobs.com.au