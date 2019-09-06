Adani's finances 'cause for concern'

ADANI has shown it can't be trusted with the environment, now new reports analysing Adani Mining's financial situation have some Mackay locals concerned.

It is estimated Adani needs more than $4 billion worth of taxpayer funded subsidies to make the mine financially viable for them. This figure includes a royalty holiday.

That is a lot of money that could be spent on hospitals, schools, roads, and setting up sustainable industries such as renewable energy, which would create cheaper electricity as well as more safe and stable jobs.

The new Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis report outlines Adani's perilous financial situation and claims Adani Mining already appears insolvent.

We are worried Adani will cause a lot of damage to our environment in the process of building a project which may collapse. The Adani Carmichael coal mine looks like it could leave financial and environmental chaos in its wake.

Contractors have had financial and legal problems with Adani's Carmichael Rail Project in the past. AECOM had to go through a lengthy legal battle to recover $16.9m owed to them by Adani.

The IEEFA reports note that "Adani Mining has negative tangible assets, zero income, billions of existing liabilities, and negative shareholder funds of A$507 million".

Adani Mining appears insolvent, were it not for a parent entity guarantee from Adani Enterprises in India, but IEEFA claims this is via tax-haven controlled entities based in Singapore and Mauritius. Adani Mining is already carrying $1.8 billion of debt in Australia.

Ultimately, the Carmichael thermal coal export proposal is in our view unviable and unbankable on any normal commercial evaluation, absent massive government subsidy support in both India and Australia.

The reports claims the Carmichael project would need billions of dollars of taxpayer funded subsidies to be viable.

We think the politicians and contractors that support the Adani mine are taking an unacceptable gamble, our region could bear the burden of hefty financial and environmental costs as a result of the Carmichael coal mine.

We should be encouraging more sustainable projects that don't cost us our precious water resources and don't risk putting tax payers and business owners out of pocket.

- Sunny Hungerford,

Mackay Conservation Group