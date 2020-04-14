Menu
WON'T STOP: Airlie Beach Race Week is still pushing ahead for their original August date. Picture: Wasp NQ Productions
‘Adapt and conform’: Race week optimistic on sailing ahead

Staff Writer
14th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
SOMETIMES it’s really hard to see the rounding mark on the horizon, even when everyone aboard knows that it’s there – we just have to rely on the compass and keep all eyes focused ahead – like searching for ‘cats’ paws’ wisps of wind on a glassed-out sea, patience and determination will get us across the line.

Please add these dates to your diary: 6-13 August 2020, and get your entry in, because if it’s at all possible the Airlie Beach Race Week Whitsundays Festival of Sailing will go ahead in one form or another and we would love you to be there.

If social distancing requirements still exist, then we will adapt and conform. If prize announcements have to be online, then so be it. But if we can still get out onto the water to race around Pioneer Bay and the Whitsunday Islands, then why wouldn’t we do it!

No need to pay any entry fee at this stage. Just enter online and join us in setting the goal of bringing together Australia’s sailing community, here in the magnificent Whitsunday Islands, in the second week of August.

Let’s will the world to return to normality and then celebrate with a never to be forgotten regatta.

A shout out to sailors who have expressed their determination not to be beaten by this bloody pandemic: August is a long way off and we can only hope that we will have had ‘flattened the curve’ and surfed down the other side into calmer times.

On behalf of the Airlie Beach Race Week Organising Committee and the Whitsunday Sailing Club, we hope to see you in Airlie in August.

Adrian Bram, event chairman & marketing director for Airlie Beach Race Week

